Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6638 Barton Rock

6638 Barton Rock Lane · (210) 338-0093 ext. 3
Location

6638 Barton Rock Lane, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6638 Barton Rock · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
For Rent San Antonio, 78239 - Two Story 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Bath Near Rackspace and Military Bases - Three bedroom home with very large rooms and features title and wood flooring downstairs, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom, fresh paint, ceiling fans throughout, large kitchen, two and a half bathrooms, very nice backyard decking and grassy area, privacy fence which backs up to a greenbelt. Northeast ISD schools and a short distance from Randolf AFB. Less than five minutes to Interstate 35, Loop 410 and Loop 1604 for quick and convenient commute to and from the city.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4883021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 Barton Rock have any available units?
6638 Barton Rock has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6638 Barton Rock have?
Some of 6638 Barton Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6638 Barton Rock currently offering any rent specials?
6638 Barton Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 Barton Rock pet-friendly?
No, 6638 Barton Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6638 Barton Rock offer parking?
No, 6638 Barton Rock does not offer parking.
Does 6638 Barton Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 Barton Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 Barton Rock have a pool?
No, 6638 Barton Rock does not have a pool.
Does 6638 Barton Rock have accessible units?
No, 6638 Barton Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 Barton Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 6638 Barton Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 Barton Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 6638 Barton Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
