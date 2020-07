Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No cats. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath with a separate study, 2 eating areas, large master and master bath and huge covered patio. This home has tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops, high ceilings, electric fireplace and upgraded fixtures throughout.