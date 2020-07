Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Drop-Dead Gorgeous describes this almost-new Armadillo masterpiece located in the highly sought after Weston oaks Subdivision. There are four stunningly conceived bedrooms, 2 and a half opulent baths, sky-high ceilings, Archways, window-walls that invite the beautiful setting into the home, a patio that overlooks a wonderful oversized backyard and a great deal more. Expect the best and your expectations will be exceeded. Everything about this fine residence is impressive !!