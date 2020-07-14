4230 SADDLE SPUR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home that sits on a .52 acre lot and boast a spacious open floor plan concept as well as a separate formal dining and teen room which are great for entertaining. Relax under the back covered patio while you BBQ or are just enjoying the evening breeze. Enjoy the huge shower in the master bedroom suite. Refrigerator as is. 10 Min to shopping and 30 Min to LAFB.