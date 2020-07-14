All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 4230 SADDLE SPUR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
4230 SADDLE SPUR
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

4230 SADDLE SPUR

4230 Saddle Spur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4230 Saddle Spur, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home that sits on a .52 acre lot and boast a spacious open floor plan concept as well as a separate formal dining and teen room which are great for entertaining. Relax under the back covered patio while you BBQ or are just enjoying the evening breeze. Enjoy the huge shower in the master bedroom suite. Refrigerator as is. 10 Min to shopping and 30 Min to LAFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have any available units?
4230 SADDLE SPUR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have?
Some of 4230 SADDLE SPUR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 SADDLE SPUR currently offering any rent specials?
4230 SADDLE SPUR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 SADDLE SPUR pet-friendly?
No, 4230 SADDLE SPUR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR offer parking?
Yes, 4230 SADDLE SPUR offers parking.
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 SADDLE SPUR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have a pool?
No, 4230 SADDLE SPUR does not have a pool.
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have accessible units?
No, 4230 SADDLE SPUR does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 SADDLE SPUR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 SADDLE SPUR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District