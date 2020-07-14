Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home that sits on a .52 acre lot and boast a spacious open floor plan concept as well as a separate formal dining and teen room which are great for entertaining. Relax under the back covered patio while you BBQ or are just enjoying the evening breeze. Enjoy the huge shower in the master bedroom suite. Refrigerator as is. 10 Min to shopping and 30 Min to LAFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have any available units?
4230 SADDLE SPUR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 4230 SADDLE SPUR have?
Some of 4230 SADDLE SPUR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 SADDLE SPUR currently offering any rent specials?
4230 SADDLE SPUR is not currently offering any rent specials.