411 Dandelion Bend
411 Dandelion Bend

411 Dandelion Bend · No Longer Available
Location

411 Dandelion Bend, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful two story white stone home in the desired neighborhood of Amhurst! Updated cabinets with new hardware, 9 ft ceilings, pre wired for security, Oversized bdrms All Upstairs, tile downstairs, big yard with mature trees & NISD district with brand new Mora Dual Language Elementary 5 mins away/Luna Middle 10 mins away. Neighorhood Park and Pool are a 5 minute Walk from this. HEB/Walmart 10 mins along with a brand new shopping center coming soon!! Stop by now and make this your Home Sweet Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Dandelion Bend have any available units?
411 Dandelion Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 411 Dandelion Bend currently offering any rent specials?
411 Dandelion Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Dandelion Bend pet-friendly?
No, 411 Dandelion Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 411 Dandelion Bend offer parking?
Yes, 411 Dandelion Bend offers parking.
Does 411 Dandelion Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Dandelion Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Dandelion Bend have a pool?
Yes, 411 Dandelion Bend has a pool.
Does 411 Dandelion Bend have accessible units?
No, 411 Dandelion Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Dandelion Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Dandelion Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Dandelion Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Dandelion Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
