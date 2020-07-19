411 Dandelion Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful two story white stone home in the desired neighborhood of Amhurst! Updated cabinets with new hardware, 9 ft ceilings, pre wired for security, Oversized bdrms All Upstairs, tile downstairs, big yard with mature trees & NISD district with brand new Mora Dual Language Elementary 5 mins away/Luna Middle 10 mins away. Neighorhood Park and Pool are a 5 minute Walk from this. HEB/Walmart 10 mins along with a brand new shopping center coming soon!! Stop by now and make this your Home Sweet Home!