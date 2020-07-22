403 Palma Noce

Amenities

in unit laundry pool playground fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

MONTICELLO RANCH - Immaculate home, I do mean pristine condition, inside and out. Velvety grass, not a weed in sight.. Open floor plan,custom paint, ceramic tile throughout living, kitchen, 2nd living area and hall way. Carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with island and loads of cabinet/counter space, large breakfast nook. spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, oversized master suite with 5 x 11 closet. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. 10 x 12 storage shed. Community pool and playground.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3285031)