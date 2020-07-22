All apartments in Bexar County
403 Palma Noce
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

403 Palma Noce · No Longer Available
Location

403 Palma Noce, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
MONTICELLO RANCH - Immaculate home, I do mean pristine condition, inside and out. Velvety grass, not a weed in sight.. Open floor plan,custom paint, ceramic tile throughout living, kitchen, 2nd living area and hall way. Carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with island and loads of cabinet/counter space, large breakfast nook. spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, oversized master suite with 5 x 11 closet. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. 10 x 12 storage shed. Community pool and playground.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3285031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Palma Noce have any available units?
403 Palma Noce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 403 Palma Noce have?
Some of 403 Palma Noce's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Palma Noce currently offering any rent specials?
403 Palma Noce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Palma Noce pet-friendly?
No, 403 Palma Noce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 403 Palma Noce offer parking?
No, 403 Palma Noce does not offer parking.
Does 403 Palma Noce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Palma Noce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Palma Noce have a pool?
Yes, 403 Palma Noce has a pool.
Does 403 Palma Noce have accessible units?
No, 403 Palma Noce does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Palma Noce have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Palma Noce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Palma Noce have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Palma Noce does not have units with air conditioning.
