All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 3262 Briscoe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
3262 Briscoe Trail
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

3262 Briscoe Trail

3262 Briscoe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3262 Briscoe Trail, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3262 Briscoe Trail - Great 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath in the gorgeous community of Alamo Ranch. Home Features open floor plan, crafted wood floors, Master BR has over sized walk in closet space, interior also has recessed lighting, and a stone fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/lots of cabinets space! Huge master bedrm, master bath w/double vanity, separate shower & garden tub. Large private backyard. Owner says "no smoking on property", but pets are negotiable. Check out this great home today!

(RLNE2785081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 Briscoe Trail have any available units?
3262 Briscoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3262 Briscoe Trail have?
Some of 3262 Briscoe Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 Briscoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3262 Briscoe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 Briscoe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3262 Briscoe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3262 Briscoe Trail offer parking?
No, 3262 Briscoe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3262 Briscoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 Briscoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 Briscoe Trail have a pool?
No, 3262 Briscoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3262 Briscoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 3262 Briscoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 Briscoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 Briscoe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 Briscoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 Briscoe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District