Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3262 Briscoe Trail - Great 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath in the gorgeous community of Alamo Ranch. Home Features open floor plan, crafted wood floors, Master BR has over sized walk in closet space, interior also has recessed lighting, and a stone fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/lots of cabinets space! Huge master bedrm, master bath w/double vanity, separate shower & garden tub. Large private backyard. Owner says "no smoking on property", but pets are negotiable. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE2785081)