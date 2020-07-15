2734 Trinity Falls

Amenities

Not available to show until 19th. Of July David Weekly built home in Trinity Oaks 3098 s.f. per appraisal. Five bedrooms 3 1/2 baths with the master down. Bedroom five could be used as a game room plus it has a office/study with french Doors off the entry. Master bath with separate tub and shower with a large walk in closet. Large single living area and kitchen with a gas oven/range and top of the line Maytag Refrigerator. Nice pretty corner lot with automactic sprinkler system. HOA amenties... . Comal School District