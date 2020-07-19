All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

2730 MIDDLEGROUND

2730 Middleground · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Middleground, Bexar County, TX 78245

This three bedroom home has tons of upgrades. All flooring is wood or slate throughout the home as well as 2inch faux wood blinds. The kitchen has been upgraded with custom cabinetry, granite and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is a true oasis with custom walk in shower, large garden tub and dual vanities. Enjoy the slate covered extended patio with built in firepit and benches. Home also has sprinkler system and garage door opener. Situated close to Lackland AFB, Highway 90 and 151 and Alamo Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have any available units?
2730 MIDDLEGROUND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have?
Some of 2730 MIDDLEGROUND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 MIDDLEGROUND currently offering any rent specials?
2730 MIDDLEGROUND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 MIDDLEGROUND pet-friendly?
No, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND offer parking?
Yes, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND offers parking.
Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have a pool?
No, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND does not have a pool.
Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have accessible units?
No, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 MIDDLEGROUND have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 MIDDLEGROUND does not have units with air conditioning.
