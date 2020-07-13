2614 Thunder Gulch

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included. Large kitchen pantry. Large master bedroom with designer ceiling and large walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity and separate garden tub and shower. Nice sized fenced in back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Subdivision has a community basketball court and children's playground, pool. Located close to Lackland Airforce Base, Seaworld, Highways close by are 1604, 151, 90 and 151.

Pets require approval.

Pictures are from previous. New pictures pending.