All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 2614 Thunder Gulch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
2614 Thunder Gulch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

2614 Thunder Gulch

2614 Thunder Gulch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2614 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included. Large kitchen pantry. Large master bedroom with designer ceiling and large walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity and separate garden tub and shower. Nice sized fenced in back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Subdivision has a community basketball court and children's playground, pool. Located close to Lackland Airforce Base, Seaworld, Highways close by are 1604, 151, 90 and 151.
Pets require approval.
Pictures are from previous. New pictures pending.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Thunder Gulch have any available units?
2614 Thunder Gulch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2614 Thunder Gulch have?
Some of 2614 Thunder Gulch's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Thunder Gulch currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Thunder Gulch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Thunder Gulch pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Thunder Gulch is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Thunder Gulch offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Thunder Gulch offers parking.
Does 2614 Thunder Gulch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Thunder Gulch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Thunder Gulch have a pool?
Yes, 2614 Thunder Gulch has a pool.
Does 2614 Thunder Gulch have accessible units?
No, 2614 Thunder Gulch does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Thunder Gulch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Thunder Gulch has units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Thunder Gulch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2614 Thunder Gulch has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District