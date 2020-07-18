All apartments in Bexar County
2611 Just My Style
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

2611 Just My Style

2611 Just My Style · (210) 582-5787
Location

2611 Just My Style, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Just My Style have any available units?
2611 Just My Style has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2611 Just My Style currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Just My Style is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Just My Style pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Just My Style is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 2611 Just My Style offer parking?
No, 2611 Just My Style does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Just My Style have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Just My Style does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Just My Style have a pool?
Yes, 2611 Just My Style has a pool.
Does 2611 Just My Style have accessible units?
No, 2611 Just My Style does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Just My Style have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Just My Style does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Just My Style have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Just My Style does not have units with air conditioning.
