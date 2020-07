Amenities

4 bedroom home with study and game room in quiet neighborhood! Gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances with double wall oven. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms up, master is separate from secondary bedrooms and game room. Features a jack and jill bathroom from hallway to a bedroom. Home hats lots of natural light and is a must see! Large backyard with mature trees.