25423 BERMUDA RUN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25423 BERMUDA RUN

25423 Bermuda Run · No Longer Available
Location

25423 Bermuda Run, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Bulverde Village home on a CUL DE SAC on GREENBELT. Large backyard with covered patio with your own greenbelt behind you, very private. 3 beds with 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Master bathroom has double vanities, shower and tub. Master walk in closet. Game room. Kitchen has granite counters with a breakfast bar. Open floorplan. Located in the desirable NEISD. Walking distance to Cibolo Green elementary, bus service to Tex Hill and Johnson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have any available units?
25423 BERMUDA RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have?
Some of 25423 BERMUDA RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25423 BERMUDA RUN currently offering any rent specials?
25423 BERMUDA RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25423 BERMUDA RUN pet-friendly?
No, 25423 BERMUDA RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN offer parking?
Yes, 25423 BERMUDA RUN offers parking.
Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25423 BERMUDA RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have a pool?
No, 25423 BERMUDA RUN does not have a pool.
Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have accessible units?
No, 25423 BERMUDA RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 25423 BERMUDA RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25423 BERMUDA RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 25423 BERMUDA RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
