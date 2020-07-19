25423 BERMUDA RUN

Amenities

Location, location, location! Bulverde Village home on a CUL DE SAC on GREENBELT. Large backyard with covered patio with your own greenbelt behind you, very private. 3 beds with 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Master bathroom has double vanities, shower and tub. Master walk in closet. Game room. Kitchen has granite counters with a breakfast bar. Open floorplan. Located in the desirable NEISD. Walking distance to Cibolo Green elementary, bus service to Tex Hill and Johnson.