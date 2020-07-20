13834 BELLA DONNA

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

5 Br/3.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage. Hardwood floors in Living Rm, Kitchen, Foyer and Hallway. Dining Rm has tiled floor. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Kitchen has 42 inch oak upper cabinets & GE appliances. Master Suite is downstairs with walk-in closet, separate shower, and garden tub. Garage door opener. Sod and Sprinklers in front and rear. Rear Deck perfect for family or entertaining! Close to Pool, Playground, & Great Schools - Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Lackland, Joint Base SA, Ft Sam