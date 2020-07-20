All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

13834 BELLA DONNA

13834 Bella Donna · No Longer Available
Location

13834 Bella Donna, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
5 Br/3.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage. Hardwood floors in Living Rm, Kitchen, Foyer and Hallway. Dining Rm has tiled floor. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Kitchen has 42 inch oak upper cabinets & GE appliances. Master Suite is downstairs with walk-in closet, separate shower, and garden tub. Garage door opener. Sod and Sprinklers in front and rear. Rear Deck perfect for family or entertaining! Close to Pool, Playground, & Great Schools - Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Lackland, Joint Base SA, Ft Sam

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13834 BELLA DONNA have any available units?
13834 BELLA DONNA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 13834 BELLA DONNA have?
Some of 13834 BELLA DONNA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13834 BELLA DONNA currently offering any rent specials?
13834 BELLA DONNA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13834 BELLA DONNA pet-friendly?
No, 13834 BELLA DONNA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 13834 BELLA DONNA offer parking?
Yes, 13834 BELLA DONNA offers parking.
Does 13834 BELLA DONNA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13834 BELLA DONNA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13834 BELLA DONNA have a pool?
Yes, 13834 BELLA DONNA has a pool.
Does 13834 BELLA DONNA have accessible units?
No, 13834 BELLA DONNA does not have accessible units.
Does 13834 BELLA DONNA have units with dishwashers?
No, 13834 BELLA DONNA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13834 BELLA DONNA have units with air conditioning?
No, 13834 BELLA DONNA does not have units with air conditioning.
