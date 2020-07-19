All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13727 Tramonto Hl

13727 Tramonto Hill · No Longer Available
Location

13727 Tramonto Hill, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quiet, established neighborhood offers a good history of property appreciation, pool, basketball court, playground, desirable NISD schools, and easy access to loop 1604. Popular, eat-in kitchen floor plan features 42inch cabinetry, tiled backsplash, pantry, and easy access to additional entertaining space on your covered patio. In-home office features French door

Advertised rent includes an amount that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program

s. Flat Lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13727 Tramonto Hl have any available units?
13727 Tramonto Hl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 13727 Tramonto Hl have?
Some of 13727 Tramonto Hl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13727 Tramonto Hl currently offering any rent specials?
13727 Tramonto Hl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13727 Tramonto Hl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13727 Tramonto Hl is pet friendly.
Does 13727 Tramonto Hl offer parking?
No, 13727 Tramonto Hl does not offer parking.
Does 13727 Tramonto Hl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13727 Tramonto Hl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13727 Tramonto Hl have a pool?
Yes, 13727 Tramonto Hl has a pool.
Does 13727 Tramonto Hl have accessible units?
No, 13727 Tramonto Hl does not have accessible units.
Does 13727 Tramonto Hl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13727 Tramonto Hl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13727 Tramonto Hl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13727 Tramonto Hl has units with air conditioning.
