13727 Tramonto Hl

Amenities
This quiet, established neighborhood offers a good history of property appreciation, pool, basketball court, playground, desirable NISD schools, and easy access to loop 1604. Popular, eat-in kitchen floor plan features 42inch cabinetry, tiled backsplash, pantry, and easy access to additional entertaining space on your covered patio. In-home office features French door
Advertised rent includes an amount that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program
s. Flat Lot!