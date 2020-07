Amenities

UTILITIES PAID, WiFi INCLUDED and STREAMING CHANNELS. Gorgeous 2 story fully furnished all bills paid home is available in Alamo Ranch. Home includes 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and is 2876 sqft. Rental includes media room and flex space. Located just minutes from 1604 this home provides a 2 car garage and a balcony on the second floor that includes patio furniture. Great home for roommates! No pets please. Lawn service included with this rental. Perfect for San Antonio Relocations!