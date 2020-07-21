All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
13034 Panhandle Cove
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

13034 Panhandle Cove

13034 Panhandle Cove · No Longer Available
Location

13034 Panhandle Cove, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Beautiful entry with high ceilings to formal dining and beautiful wrought iron staircase. Gorgeous Wood look tile. Granite counters, Open kitchen to breakfast nook, living. Refrigerator included! Gas Stove. Large master down with beautiful bath. Upstairs has large game room with 4 large bedrooms and 2 jack and jill baths. Back patio is covered and private on a green belt with gas stub for BBQ grill. Full Sprinkler. Close to shopping, movies, grocery, Seaworld, and schools. Elementary in community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13034 Panhandle Cove have any available units?
13034 Panhandle Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 13034 Panhandle Cove have?
Some of 13034 Panhandle Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13034 Panhandle Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13034 Panhandle Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13034 Panhandle Cove pet-friendly?
No, 13034 Panhandle Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 13034 Panhandle Cove offer parking?
Yes, 13034 Panhandle Cove offers parking.
Does 13034 Panhandle Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13034 Panhandle Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13034 Panhandle Cove have a pool?
No, 13034 Panhandle Cove does not have a pool.
Does 13034 Panhandle Cove have accessible units?
No, 13034 Panhandle Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 13034 Panhandle Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 13034 Panhandle Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13034 Panhandle Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 13034 Panhandle Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
