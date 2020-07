Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gently lived in, beautiful one story home centrally located and nestled in a quiet cup-de-sac. This gorgeous home backs up on a lovely green belt and features an open and spacious floor plan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus work area. The community offers a pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and a playground. Easy access to 1604 and close to shopping and restaurants. Come and see this gem soon because it won't be on the market long. You will not be disappointed.