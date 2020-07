Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home on corner lot - Great home in Rustic Oaks. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to 1604, 90, shopping and restaurants.

Enjoy the beautiful kitchen, including range-oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and hood.

Home has 3 bedrooms plus loft.

The whole interior has been repainted and new flooring was installed in the living room.

Fully fenced back yard with shed, 2 car garage with garage door opener.

Pets negotiable.

Call to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE1951008)