12414 PAINTED DAISY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel game room

Great rental property located in popular Alamo Ranch! Conveniently located with easy-access to major highways, NISD Schools, shopping, restaurants, AND MORE! Open, flexible floor plan with multiple living and dining areas including good-sized game room upstairs! Home boasts neutral paint and flooring throughout to compliment any decor! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet and counter space! Good-sized backyard features privacy fence and covered patio- great for outdoor entertaining!