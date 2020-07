Amenities

WOW! It doesn't get better! Beautiful home in immaculate condition pride of ownership shows throughout. Have privacy and Security with a gated community Located in the Alamo Ranch subdivision. Available now this cozy single story with loft/Game room 3/2.5, Granite counter tops, Water softener, Open floor plan, high ceilings, and Large living area. Enjoy the back yard patio great for family outings and BBQ's A must see. (This Home is Eligible for USDA).