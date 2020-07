12310 Red Maple Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

FANTASTIC FULLY LOADED HOUSE THAT IS OVER 2400 SQFT. THIS SINGLE STORY HOME IS LOCATED IN ALAMO RANCH AND MINUTES AWAY FROM SEA WORLD, LACKLAND AFB, 1604, 151, AND HWY 90. HOME FEATURES TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS. HAS A OFFICE BIG ENOUGH TO BE A GAME ROOM/MEDIA ROOM. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING THE REFRIGERATOR. INCLUDES FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER AND WATER SOFTENER. MONTHLY PET FEES APPLY. ALL RESIDENTS ARE ENROLLED IN RESIDENT AMENITY PACKAGE- $40 PER MONTH.