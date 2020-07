Amenities

garage pool playground refrigerator

Alamo Ranch one story beauty. 1716 sq.ft. Designer colors throughout. Master bath has a separate tub and shower, dbl sink. Master bedroom separate from the two bedrooms, large study with french glass doors. Open kitchen with refrigerator, over looks large family room. Pool and playground at the end of the block and elementary school right behind the home. Don't pass this home up, its that nice, you won't be disappointed. NON SMOKING HOME