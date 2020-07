Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained home with tons of window light in great community! 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half full bath. 2 car garage. Huge fenced yard. Kitchen opens to large living room. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Separate living space upstairs. Two closets in master bedroom along with double vanity, garden tub, walk in shower & vaulter ceiling! Spacious secondary bedrooms! MUST SEE! Shade trees in yard along with covered patio in front and back!