Bexar County, TX
115 Ville Serene
115 Ville Serene

115 Ville Serene · No Longer Available
115 Ville Serene, Bexar County, TX 78253

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely One Story 3/2/2 in Monticello Ranch - First time rental, shows like new * 3 bdrms 2 bath 2 car garage move in ready home in desirable northwest Monticello Ranch subdivision * Eat in kitchen, formal dining plus breakfast bar * Tray ceilings in huge master bedroom * Decorators collection white 2' faux wood blinds through out home * Upgraded ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, utility room, and both bathrooms * Enjoy this 12 x 15 Front porch for relaxing afternoons or 8 x 10 back covered patio for those great summer barbeque's * Close to Lackland

(RLNE3196829)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 115 Ville Serene have any available units?
115 Ville Serene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 115 Ville Serene have?
Some of 115 Ville Serene's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Ville Serene currently offering any rent specials?
115 Ville Serene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Ville Serene pet-friendly?
No, 115 Ville Serene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 115 Ville Serene offer parking?
Yes, 115 Ville Serene offers parking.
Does 115 Ville Serene have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Ville Serene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Ville Serene have a pool?
No, 115 Ville Serene does not have a pool.
Does 115 Ville Serene have accessible units?
No, 115 Ville Serene does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Ville Serene have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Ville Serene does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Ville Serene have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Ville Serene does not have units with air conditioning.
