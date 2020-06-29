All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 25 2020 at 6:31 PM

11334 Begonia Rock

11334 Begonia Rock · (214) 288-4450
Location

11334 Begonia Rock, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2484 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Virtual Showings Available using YouTube link. Come see this 2450+ sq ft. 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom in West Point Gardens. Close to Lackland AFB. All bedrooms + laundry room are upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Mother-in-law bedroom features attached private bathroom. The other two upstairs bedroom share a full bath. Downstairs features beautiful dining room with tall ceilings, gas burning indoor fireplace, and large storage closet under the stairs. Kitchen with included refrigerator boasts of granite counter-tops and large island workspace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11334 Begonia Rock have any available units?
11334 Begonia Rock has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11334 Begonia Rock have?
Some of 11334 Begonia Rock's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11334 Begonia Rock currently offering any rent specials?
11334 Begonia Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11334 Begonia Rock pet-friendly?
No, 11334 Begonia Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 11334 Begonia Rock offer parking?
No, 11334 Begonia Rock does not offer parking.
Does 11334 Begonia Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11334 Begonia Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11334 Begonia Rock have a pool?
Yes, 11334 Begonia Rock has a pool.
Does 11334 Begonia Rock have accessible units?
No, 11334 Begonia Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 11334 Begonia Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 11334 Begonia Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11334 Begonia Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 11334 Begonia Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
