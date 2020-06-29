11334 Begonia Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Virtual Showings Available using YouTube link. Come see this 2450+ sq ft. 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom in West Point Gardens. Close to Lackland AFB. All bedrooms + laundry room are upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Mother-in-law bedroom features attached private bathroom. The other two upstairs bedroom share a full bath. Downstairs features beautiful dining room with tall ceilings, gas burning indoor fireplace, and large storage closet under the stairs. Kitchen with included refrigerator boasts of granite counter-tops and large island workspace.