Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Bedford ISD! This lovely 3 bedroom has a large living room accented by the fireplace tucked away in a stone-walled alcove with built-in seating. Bedrooms have large closets, ceiling fans and a built-in desk. Master w separate vanity and walk-in closet. Backyard features patio landing and steps to the hilltop. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer INCLUDED. 2 car garage. Easy access to DFW Airport. Must see!