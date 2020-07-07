All apartments in Bedford
917 McCurry Ave
917 McCurry Ave

917 Mccurry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 Mccurry Avenue, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
917 McCurry Ave Available 04/22/19 Bedford Texas Homes for Rent "Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD" - Three bedroom, two full bath home in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Wood laminate throughout and carpet in bedrooms/closets.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.
This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE2896097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 McCurry Ave have any available units?
917 McCurry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 917 McCurry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
917 McCurry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 McCurry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 917 McCurry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 917 McCurry Ave offer parking?
No, 917 McCurry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 917 McCurry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 McCurry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 McCurry Ave have a pool?
No, 917 McCurry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 917 McCurry Ave have accessible units?
No, 917 McCurry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 917 McCurry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 McCurry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 McCurry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 McCurry Ave has units with air conditioning.

