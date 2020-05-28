901 Jerry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available September 10th. Charming 3-2-2 on large corner lot with fenced-in backyard in Bedford. Just 10 miles from DFW International Airport. Nice covered porch in the back to enjoy Texas summer nights. Up to 2 pets allowed. Non-refundable $35 application fee per adult required. Please call agent Heather Moon at (817)917-3145 for more details. Photos from 2015.