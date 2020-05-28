All apartments in Bedford
901 Jerry Lane
901 Jerry Lane

901 Jerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

901 Jerry Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available September 10th. Charming 3-2-2 on large corner lot with fenced-in backyard in Bedford. Just 10 miles from DFW International Airport. Nice covered porch in the back to enjoy Texas summer nights. Up to 2 pets allowed. Non-refundable $35 application fee per adult required. Please call agent Heather Moon at (817)917-3145 for more details. Photos from 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Jerry Lane have any available units?
901 Jerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Jerry Lane have?
Some of 901 Jerry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Jerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
901 Jerry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Jerry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Jerry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 901 Jerry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 901 Jerry Lane offers parking.
Does 901 Jerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Jerry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Jerry Lane have a pool?
No, 901 Jerry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 901 Jerry Lane have accessible units?
No, 901 Jerry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Jerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Jerry Lane has units with dishwashers.

