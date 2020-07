Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Immediate Occupancy! MOVE IN READY! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a Garage, Quaint Courtyard and Grassy Side Yard! Lots of natural light!

Large Living Room, Open Kitchen and Breakfast Room. Master Bedroom is Very Spacious and Master Bath has been Updated!! Awesome Location!! Quiet Little Community Tucked in the Heart of Bedford. Front yard maintenance included. Access to Airport Fwy 183 and 121. Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD!!