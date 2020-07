Amenities

Forward questions to owner agent, Selene McClure.Lovely - Well kept home, tile in kitchen and dining, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Great sized fenced backyard for kids, parties or pets, outside covered patio, 2 inch blinds, wired for security system, all spacious bedrooms, master walkin closet, centrally located in the Mid Cities. Monthly Rent includes refrigerator. Tenant pays utilities and yard. Showings start Friday May 17th