7 Dewberry Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Incredible two-story condo in the sought after city of Bedford, boasting a spacious 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms! This home has been renovated with modern updates, a contemporary color palette, and clean lines throughout! Features include wood-like flooring, cedar accents, stunning kitchen with Silestone countertops and stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostat, intricate tile work in bathrooms...the list is endless! Enjoy a cup of coffee on the oversized, second-story patio to start your day! Access to the HOA clubhouse and community pool as a perk of living in this incredible condo! Come see this today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50 Available 3-25-2020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



Amenities: Clubhouse, HOA Community Pool