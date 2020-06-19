All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:37 PM

7 Dewberry Ct.

7 Dewberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Dewberry Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Incredible two-story condo in the sought after city of Bedford, boasting a spacious 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms! This home has been renovated with modern updates, a contemporary color palette, and clean lines throughout! Features include wood-like flooring, cedar accents, stunning kitchen with Silestone countertops and stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostat, intricate tile work in bathrooms...the list is endless! Enjoy a cup of coffee on the oversized, second-story patio to start your day! Access to the HOA clubhouse and community pool as a perk of living in this incredible condo! Come see this today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50 Available 3-25-2020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Amenities: Clubhouse, HOA Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Dewberry Ct. have any available units?
7 Dewberry Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Dewberry Ct. have?
Some of 7 Dewberry Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Dewberry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Dewberry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Dewberry Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Dewberry Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 7 Dewberry Ct. offer parking?
No, 7 Dewberry Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Dewberry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Dewberry Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Dewberry Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 7 Dewberry Ct. has a pool.
Does 7 Dewberry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7 Dewberry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Dewberry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Dewberry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

