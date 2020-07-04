All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

621 Rankin Drive

621 Rankin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

621 Rankin Dr, Bedford, TX 76022
Kelmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home! Large living and dining areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and bath featuring dual sinks and large shower. Master has french doors leading to backyard. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location! HEB schools! A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Rankin Drive have any available units?
621 Rankin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Rankin Drive have?
Some of 621 Rankin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Rankin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Rankin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Rankin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Rankin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 621 Rankin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Rankin Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Rankin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Rankin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Rankin Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Rankin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Rankin Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Rankin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Rankin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Rankin Drive has units with dishwashers.

