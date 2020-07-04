621 Rankin Drive

Beautiful three bedroom two bath home! Large living and dining areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and bath featuring dual sinks and large shower. Master has french doors leading to backyard. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location! HEB schools! A must see home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
