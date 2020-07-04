621 Rankin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom two bath home! Large living and dining areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and bath featuring dual sinks and large shower. Master has french doors leading to backyard. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location! HEB schools! A must see home!