Last updated June 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

49 Stonegate dr.

49 Stonegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

49 Stonegate Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy remodeled rambler in the Heart Of DFW!!!!! - Come see this beautiful renovated home in Bedford. This lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has been completed updated and is ready to for move in. The flooring as all new throughout with wood look tile in all of your common areas and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. You will find lovely updates in both bathrooms and a spacious closet in the master as well. A neutral scheme ensures it will work well with a variety of color schemes. As you walk in, you will see a formal dining area immediately to your right before heading straight into the living room area which features a large gas start fireplace for keeping the winter chill off. The kitchen has a great lay out for any aspiring chef, with easy transitions from sink to range to oven and back again. The large capacity Stainless fridge will hold any leftovers!
The large two car garage houses a spare refrigerator and a washer and dryer for the tenants use and the fenced backyard has plenty of room for gatherings a bonus workshop set up for storage and any number of fun projects to be enjoyed. Lawncare is not one of those chores as it is provide free of charge with rental of the home.
All of this just seconds away from 183 and 121 means you can be in Dallas or Ft worth, in just minutes making for an easy commute regardless of where you work. Another added benefit to this home is its location in the top-rated HEB ISD, with great schools at all levels.

This property is professionally managed by Real Property Management.

(RLNE4968819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Stonegate dr. have any available units?
49 Stonegate dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Stonegate dr. have?
Some of 49 Stonegate dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Stonegate dr. currently offering any rent specials?
49 Stonegate dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Stonegate dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Stonegate dr. is pet friendly.
Does 49 Stonegate dr. offer parking?
Yes, 49 Stonegate dr. offers parking.
Does 49 Stonegate dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Stonegate dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Stonegate dr. have a pool?
No, 49 Stonegate dr. does not have a pool.
Does 49 Stonegate dr. have accessible units?
No, 49 Stonegate dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Stonegate dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Stonegate dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

