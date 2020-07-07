49 Stonegate dr.

Amenities

Cozy remodeled rambler in the Heart Of DFW!!!!! - Come see this beautiful renovated home in Bedford. This lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has been completed updated and is ready to for move in. The flooring as all new throughout with wood look tile in all of your common areas and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. You will find lovely updates in both bathrooms and a spacious closet in the master as well. A neutral scheme ensures it will work well with a variety of color schemes. As you walk in, you will see a formal dining area immediately to your right before heading straight into the living room area which features a large gas start fireplace for keeping the winter chill off. The kitchen has a great lay out for any aspiring chef, with easy transitions from sink to range to oven and back again. The large capacity Stainless fridge will hold any leftovers!

The large two car garage houses a spare refrigerator and a washer and dryer for the tenants use and the fenced backyard has plenty of room for gatherings a bonus workshop set up for storage and any number of fun projects to be enjoyed. Lawncare is not one of those chores as it is provide free of charge with rental of the home.

All of this just seconds away from 183 and 121 means you can be in Dallas or Ft worth, in just minutes making for an easy commute regardless of where you work. Another added benefit to this home is its location in the top-rated HEB ISD, with great schools at all levels.



This property is professionally managed by Real Property Management.



