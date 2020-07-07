All apartments in Bedford
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:09 PM

4032 Granite Drive

4032 Granite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Granite Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community off of Industrial and HWY 183. Home just had rehab and upgrades throughout to include full kitchen updates, all new appliances to include washer and dryer, granite, new sinks lighting, HVAC, ALL NEW HARDWOOD flooring in downstairs, carept in bedrooms upstairs. Open floor plan for entertaining. Large master bath wiith new updates, large walk in closet. Property sits next to the walking trails for the neighborhood. HOA takes care of ALL LANDSCAPING!! No pets, No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Granite Drive have any available units?
4032 Granite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Granite Drive have?
Some of 4032 Granite Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Granite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Granite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Granite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Granite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 4032 Granite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Granite Drive offers parking.
Does 4032 Granite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4032 Granite Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Granite Drive have a pool?
No, 4032 Granite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Granite Drive have accessible units?
No, 4032 Granite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Granite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Granite Drive has units with dishwashers.

