4032 Granite Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community off of Industrial and HWY 183. Home just had rehab and upgrades throughout to include full kitchen updates, all new appliances to include washer and dryer, granite, new sinks lighting, HVAC, ALL NEW HARDWOOD flooring in downstairs, carept in bedrooms upstairs. Open floor plan for entertaining. Large master bath wiith new updates, large walk in closet. Property sits next to the walking trails for the neighborhood. HOA takes care of ALL LANDSCAPING!! No pets, No smoking