Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION IN BEDFORD. LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH A VIEW OF THE POOL WHILE YOU COOK. BEAT THE HEAT WITH A BEAUTIFUL GUNITE INGROUND POOL, AND GRAB A BEVERAGE OF YOUR CHOICE TO ENJOY ON A NICE WOOD DECKING COVERED PATIO, GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING AND BBQ'S.