All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3632 Harber Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3632 Harber Dr
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:42 AM

3632 Harber Dr

3632 Harber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3632 Harber Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property available 9/27/19. Cute 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Corner lot, spacious rooms, two living areas, nice covered patio, large backyard and so much more! Charming family room with French doors features an adobe fireplace and opens to the dining room and kitchen with white cabinetry, breakfast bar, stainless stove and ample storage. 15x14 master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, second bath with extended vanity, utility room with built-in cabinets, garage with storage and a great backyard with storage shed and loads of room to play! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Harber Dr have any available units?
3632 Harber Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Harber Dr have?
Some of 3632 Harber Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Harber Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Harber Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Harber Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Harber Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Harber Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Harber Dr offers parking.
Does 3632 Harber Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3632 Harber Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Harber Dr have a pool?
No, 3632 Harber Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Harber Dr have accessible units?
No, 3632 Harber Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Harber Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Harber Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary