3632 Harber Dr

Property available 9/27/19. Cute 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Corner lot, spacious rooms, two living areas, nice covered patio, large backyard and so much more! Charming family room with French doors features an adobe fireplace and opens to the dining room and kitchen with white cabinetry, breakfast bar, stainless stove and ample storage. 15x14 master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, second bath with extended vanity, utility room with built-in cabinets, garage with storage and a great backyard with storage shed and loads of room to play! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.