Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

3605 Spring Grove Dr.

3605 Spring Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Spring Grove Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully home in the sought after Harwood Terrace neighborhood boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Carpets and ceramic tile flooring, brick faux-fireplace as focal point in living room, granite countertops, updated appliances, and ceiling fans throughout! You'll enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with oversized, covered patio - great for entertaining! Located near Bedford Heights Elementary in the HEB school district - this one won't last long! Come by and see today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. have any available units?
3605 Spring Grove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. have?
Some of 3605 Spring Grove Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Spring Grove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Spring Grove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Spring Grove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Spring Grove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. offer parking?
No, 3605 Spring Grove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Spring Grove Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. have a pool?
No, 3605 Spring Grove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3605 Spring Grove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Spring Grove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Spring Grove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
