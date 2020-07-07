3605 Spring Grove Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully home in the sought after Harwood Terrace neighborhood boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Carpets and ceramic tile flooring, brick faux-fireplace as focal point in living room, granite countertops, updated appliances, and ceiling fans throughout! You'll enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with oversized, covered patio - great for entertaining! Located near Bedford Heights Elementary in the HEB school district - this one won't last long! Come by and see today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.