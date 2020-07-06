All apartments in Bedford
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

3412 Ridge Haven Circle

3412 Ridge Haven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Ridge Haven Circle, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Wonderful Home in North Bedford. Home has formal living-dining. Open family room with corner fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Large Kitchen with Bar. Master bedroom complete with two closets and adjoining master bath. Secondary bedrooms offer walkin closets and ceiling fans. Backyard has plenty of room for entertaining family and friends, tiered garden and storage building. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle have any available units?
3412 Ridge Haven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle have?
Some of 3412 Ridge Haven Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Ridge Haven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Ridge Haven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Ridge Haven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Ridge Haven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle offer parking?
No, 3412 Ridge Haven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Ridge Haven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle have a pool?
No, 3412 Ridge Haven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle have accessible units?
No, 3412 Ridge Haven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Ridge Haven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Ridge Haven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

