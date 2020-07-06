3412 Ridge Haven Circle

Amenities

Wonderful Home in North Bedford. Home has formal living-dining. Open family room with corner fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Large Kitchen with Bar. Master bedroom complete with two closets and adjoining master bath. Secondary bedrooms offer walkin closets and ceiling fans. Backyard has plenty of room for entertaining family and friends, tiered garden and storage building. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

