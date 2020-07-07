All apartments in Bedford
3316 Derby Court
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

3316 Derby Court

3316 Derby Court · No Longer Available
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3316 Derby Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled one of a kind Rustic Style Home located in North Bedford on an oversized cull de sac lot. The kitchen has Granite with Stainless Steel Appliances. The bathrooms have been remodeled with custom sinks, mirrors, granite counters and the Master Bath has a claw foot tub. Updates include paint inside and out, Doors, Oiled Bronzed Lights, Hardware and Plumbing fixtures, new garage door. House features two large living areas, Eat in Kitchen and Formal Dining Room, Enclosed Back Patio and Tankless water heater. Foundation has been repaired with Lifetime Warranty. Check out the beautiful Koi pond with waterfalls in the back yard! Need to see in person to appreciate this absolutely gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Derby Court have any available units?
3316 Derby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Derby Court have?
Some of 3316 Derby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Derby Court currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Derby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Derby Court pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Derby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3316 Derby Court offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Derby Court offers parking.
Does 3316 Derby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Derby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Derby Court have a pool?
No, 3316 Derby Court does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Derby Court have accessible units?
No, 3316 Derby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Derby Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Derby Court has units with dishwashers.

