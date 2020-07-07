3316 Derby Court

Amenities

Completely remodeled one of a kind Rustic Style Home located in North Bedford on an oversized cull de sac lot. The kitchen has Granite with Stainless Steel Appliances. The bathrooms have been remodeled with custom sinks, mirrors, granite counters and the Master Bath has a claw foot tub. Updates include paint inside and out, Doors, Oiled Bronzed Lights, Hardware and Plumbing fixtures, new garage door. House features two large living areas, Eat in Kitchen and Formal Dining Room, Enclosed Back Patio and Tankless water heater. Foundation has been repaired with Lifetime Warranty. Check out the beautiful Koi pond with waterfalls in the back yard! Need to see in person to appreciate this absolutely gorgeous home.