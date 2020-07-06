All apartments in Bedford
3256 Sapphire Street

3256 Sapphire Street
Location

3256 Sapphire Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bedford. Large bonus room. Coveted HEB school district! Wood burning fire place. Gas water heater and furnace will save on utility bills. Washer and dryer hookups in inside laundry room. Nice patio area for entertaining. 2-car garage.

Great quiet location with quick access to Highways 121 and 183. DFW airport just minutes away. Glade Parks shopping and restaurants just North of this home off of 121.

$1649 Deposit. $1649 per mo. Pet deposit and pet fee $300. One small pet allowed. Pet rent as applicable. $20 per mo. preventative maintenance fee. $50 application fee per tenant 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Sapphire Street have any available units?
3256 Sapphire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 Sapphire Street have?
Some of 3256 Sapphire Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Sapphire Street currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Sapphire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Sapphire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3256 Sapphire Street is pet friendly.
Does 3256 Sapphire Street offer parking?
Yes, 3256 Sapphire Street offers parking.
Does 3256 Sapphire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Sapphire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Sapphire Street have a pool?
No, 3256 Sapphire Street does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Sapphire Street have accessible units?
No, 3256 Sapphire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Sapphire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3256 Sapphire Street does not have units with dishwashers.

