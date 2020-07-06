3256 Sapphire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bedford. Large bonus room. Coveted HEB school district! Wood burning fire place. Gas water heater and furnace will save on utility bills. Washer and dryer hookups in inside laundry room. Nice patio area for entertaining. 2-car garage.



Great quiet location with quick access to Highways 121 and 183. DFW airport just minutes away. Glade Parks shopping and restaurants just North of this home off of 121.



$1649 Deposit. $1649 per mo. Pet deposit and pet fee $300. One small pet allowed. Pet rent as applicable. $20 per mo. preventative maintenance fee. $50 application fee per tenant 18+