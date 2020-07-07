All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3208 Susan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3208 Susan Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

3208 Susan Dr

3208 Susan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3208 Susan Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wonderful three bedroom home in Bedford! Home offers neutral paint, ceramic tiled living room with double beams, built in shelves, and walk in closets. Call today to schedule a showing. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=EOdj0laIrQ&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Susan Dr have any available units?
3208 Susan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3208 Susan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Susan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Susan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Susan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3208 Susan Dr offer parking?
No, 3208 Susan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Susan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Susan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Susan Dr have a pool?
No, 3208 Susan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Susan Dr have accessible units?
No, 3208 Susan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Susan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Susan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Susan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Susan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary