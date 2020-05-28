3208 Brown Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful and quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home sits on a spacious tree covered lot and has been recently renovated. Original hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath updated appliances and a backyard deck that is perfect for entertaining. Easy access to nearby highways and not far from Southlake Town Square for shopping and entertainment. This is a must see home that won't last long make an appointment today to view this lovely home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.