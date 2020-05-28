All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3208 Brown Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3208 Brown Trail
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:03 PM

3208 Brown Trail

3208 Brown Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3208 Brown Trail, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful and quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home sits on a spacious tree covered lot and has been recently renovated. Original hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath updated appliances and a backyard deck that is perfect for entertaining. Easy access to nearby highways and not far from Southlake Town Square for shopping and entertainment. This is a must see home that won't last long make an appointment today to view this lovely home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Brown Trail have any available units?
3208 Brown Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Brown Trail have?
Some of 3208 Brown Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Brown Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Brown Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Brown Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Brown Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3208 Brown Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Brown Trail offers parking.
Does 3208 Brown Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Brown Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Brown Trail have a pool?
No, 3208 Brown Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Brown Trail have accessible units?
No, 3208 Brown Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Brown Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Brown Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary