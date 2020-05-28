This beautiful and quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home sits on a spacious tree covered lot and has been recently renovated. Original hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath updated appliances and a backyard deck that is perfect for entertaining. Easy access to nearby highways and not far from Southlake Town Square for shopping and entertainment. This is a must see home that won't last long make an appointment today to view this lovely home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3208 Brown Trail have any available units?
3208 Brown Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Brown Trail have?
Some of 3208 Brown Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Brown Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Brown Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.