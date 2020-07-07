All apartments in Bedford
3204 Channing Lane

3204 Channing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Channing Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous and updated 4-3-2 in established Bedford community! Resort-style pool and hot tub in zero-scaped backyard with privacy fence. Home is upgraded throughout and features formal dining room, 2 living areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast nook. Recessed lighting throughout, vaulted or high ceilings in living areas. Main living area features large wood-burning fireplace. This home is a must-see, offering a private oasis in one of the best areas in Fort Worth! Renter's preference on home being furnished. Pool service and lawncare included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Channing Lane have any available units?
3204 Channing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Channing Lane have?
Some of 3204 Channing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Channing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Channing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Channing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Channing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3204 Channing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Channing Lane offers parking.
Does 3204 Channing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3204 Channing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Channing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Channing Lane has a pool.
Does 3204 Channing Lane have accessible units?
No, 3204 Channing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Channing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Channing Lane has units with dishwashers.

