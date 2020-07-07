3204 Channing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous and updated 4-3-2 in established Bedford community! Resort-style pool and hot tub in zero-scaped backyard with privacy fence. Home is upgraded throughout and features formal dining room, 2 living areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast nook. Recessed lighting throughout, vaulted or high ceilings in living areas. Main living area features large wood-burning fireplace. This home is a must-see, offering a private oasis in one of the best areas in Fort Worth! Renter's preference on home being furnished. Pool service and lawncare included in rent!