3200 Scenic Hills Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 6:43 PM

3200 Scenic Hills Drive

3200 Scenic Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Scenic Hills Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,405 sq ft home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with island. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive have any available units?
3200 Scenic Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3200 Scenic Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Scenic Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Scenic Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Scenic Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Scenic Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

