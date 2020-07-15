Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving accessible elevator guest parking internet access

Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times. Ceramic tile entries welcome you home, vaulted ceilings, and furnished washer dryers or connections add convenience to your new home. Our premier community features two refreshing swimming pools, a heated spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Tucked away from the busy city life, Amherst is just a freeway, from entertainment, dining, and a variety of retail shopping. Come make Amherst your new home.