Bedford, TX
Amherst
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:32 AM

Amherst

1121 Amherst Dr · (817) 873-2479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fee Reduction
Look & Lease - Waived Application & Administrative Fees
Location

1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2044 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2046 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2035 · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,330

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 2025 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,330

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,360

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amherst.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
elevator
guest parking
internet access
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times. Ceramic tile entries welcome you home, vaulted ceilings, and furnished washer dryers or connections add convenience to your new home. Our premier community features two refreshing swimming pools, a heated spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Tucked away from the busy city life, Amherst is just a freeway, from entertainment, dining, and a variety of retail shopping. Come make Amherst your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Bed: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned Carports; 1 Space: $25, Additional Spaces: $20, Designated Visitors Parking. Other, 510 spaces/unit, assigned: $25/month. Covered parking is available for residents at an additional $25.00 a month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amherst have any available units?
Amherst has 7 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Amherst have?
Some of Amherst's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amherst currently offering any rent specials?
Amherst is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease - Waived Application & Administrative Fees
Is Amherst pet-friendly?
No, Amherst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does Amherst offer parking?
Yes, Amherst offers parking.
Does Amherst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amherst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amherst have a pool?
Yes, Amherst has a pool.
Does Amherst have accessible units?
Yes, Amherst has accessible units.
Does Amherst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amherst has units with dishwashers.
