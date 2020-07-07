3114 Bedford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Townhome living. This 3-2-2 has been immaculately maintained. Conveniently located close to Hwy 121, and DFW airport. Corner unit with a front porch, with nice park area in the community. These townhomes have oversize 2 car garages. The HOA covers exterior maintance of the property. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. No Pets. Please remove shoes or use booties supplied inside front entry.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1184420?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.