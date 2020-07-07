All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3114 Bedford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3114 Bedford Road
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:55 PM

3114 Bedford Road

3114 Bedford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3114 Bedford Road, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Townhome living. This 3-2-2 has been immaculately maintained. Conveniently located close to Hwy 121, and DFW airport. Corner unit with a front porch, with nice park area in the community. These townhomes have oversize 2 car garages. The HOA covers exterior maintance of the property. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. No Pets. Please remove shoes or use booties supplied inside front entry.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1184420?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Bedford Road have any available units?
3114 Bedford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 Bedford Road have?
Some of 3114 Bedford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Bedford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Bedford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Bedford Road pet-friendly?
No, 3114 Bedford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3114 Bedford Road offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Bedford Road offers parking.
Does 3114 Bedford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 Bedford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Bedford Road have a pool?
No, 3114 Bedford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Bedford Road have accessible units?
No, 3114 Bedford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Bedford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 Bedford Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary