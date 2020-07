Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. This home is WOW! Great Kitchen with walk in pantry, eat-in and bay window. Living room with fireplace and a view of the pool. Backyard Paradise!! salt water pool with waterfall. Amazing landscaping and porch. $2100 for a two year lease/$2200 for a one year lease.



(RLNE4305557)