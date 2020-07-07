Rent Calculator
3109 Misty Court
3109 Misty Court
Report This Listing
Location
3109 Misty Court, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a quite neighborhod. Ceramic tile throughout. Great open floor plan. Fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Misty Court have any available units?
3109 Misty Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3109 Misty Court have?
Some of 3109 Misty Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3109 Misty Court currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Misty Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Misty Court pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Misty Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 3109 Misty Court offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Misty Court offers parking.
Does 3109 Misty Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Misty Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Misty Court have a pool?
No, 3109 Misty Court does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Misty Court have accessible units?
No, 3109 Misty Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Misty Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Misty Court has units with dishwashers.
