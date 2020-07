Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1 story house in Bedford. HEB ISD. Home has been updated with neutral paint and new fixtures throughout. This home has 1 large living area in the front of the house with a stone fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Nice sized fenced back yard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining.